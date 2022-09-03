Woman feeding cats attacked at Winter Haven Park, police say

article

Winter Haven police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman as she fed feral cats at an area park.

According to police, the victim went to Trailhead Park to feed cats, as she commonly does, around 11 p.m. on August 27.

Police say as she walked back to her car, she was approached by a Hispanic man who placed something against her back as he pushed her against her vehicle.

According to police, the man began cutting off her shirt from the back and physically attacked her before he walked off laughing.

The woman told investigators that she saw the man there two days earlier while she was feeding the cats and he asked her for assistance over to a bench because he couldn’t see.

Police have drawn a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477, dial **TIPS from a cell phone, or log onto www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip."