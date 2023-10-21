Woman found dead during well-being check in Citrus County, deputies say

article

A woman was found dead during a well-being check on Friday in Citrus County, according to authorities.

The incident occurred near North Dawnflower Avenue in Crystal River.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they could see evidence of a struggle inside and entered the residence.

Inside the residence, deputies located a deceased female lying on the utility room floor.

Deputies say they continued to search the residence and found a male on the living room floor in need of medical attention.

He was transported to a medical facility for treatment and is in stable condition.

"This incident is beyond devastating," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "This type of violence is a very serious matter. Our office works diligently to solve crimes such as these. If you have information pertaining to this incident please contact us at 352-249-2790."