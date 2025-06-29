Woman rams into man with truck, charged with attempted murder: FHP report

The Brief An Orlando woman has been charged with attempted murder after hitting a man with her truck. The woman left the scene on foot before she was later arrested. It happened on the I-75 exit ramp to Morris Bridge Road.



A man was hospitalized with severe injuries after an Orlando woman intentionally struck him with her truck on the I-75 exit ramp to Morris Bridge Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

20-year-old Armani Bellmay has been charged with attempted murder after witnesses told troopers that the woman began ramming her Ford 250 pickup truck into the victim's Dodge Challenger.

That's when the victim attempted to run away but Bellmay gave chase in her truck.

A witness told FHP troopers that she chased him off the road and up to the tree line.

According to the FHP report, a witness said that the victim was partially under the truck in distress.

The woman left the scene on foot before she was later arrested.

A bystander rendered aid to the victim before first responders took him to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been provided.

