Woman in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Pasco County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a woman in a wheelchair was injured after she was hit by a vehicle -- and it's not the first time it happened to her.

The crash occurred near the intersection of State Road 52 and Zimmermand Road in Hudson. Troopers said she was struck by a vehicle before in the area.

She was taken to a nearby hospital. Information on her condition was not immediately available.

The pedestrian's identity was not provided. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

