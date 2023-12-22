Woman killed in Port Richey appears to be homicide victim, deputies say

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide in Port Richey.

Deputies say they were called to the area of Margaret Drive in Port Richey around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after someone found the deceased body of an adult woman.

PCSO described the discovery as being delayed, and it is unclear how long the woman had been dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

READ: Mike Williams cause of death: Tampa Bay Buccaneers player may have died from dental hygiene issues

Deputies say there does not appear to be a public safety threat, but have not released any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Chek back for updates.

