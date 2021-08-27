Woman killed, teen hospitalized after shooting during drug deal, Polk sheriff says

Two people were hit when gunfire erupted in Lake Blue Park, just outside Winter Haven on Thursday.

A 20-year-old woman was killed and a 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd pointed out the tragedy of the events.

"The victims are just kids. The suspects are just kids," commented Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Detectives said the two people who were shot came to the park with two other people, another young woman, and an unidentified fifth person, to buy marijuana from what the sheriff called a "well-known Haines City drug dealer."

Investigators said the woman who was shot was in the driver’s seat of the car they came in.

The other woman, an 18-year-old passenger, got out and walked over to the alleged dealer’s car. A few minutes later, the teen boy followed her, apparently to try and rob the man, and yelled, "Give it up, gimme all you have," Judd explained.

When that happened, the man pulled out a gun, according to investigators, and shot the 16-year-old.

Then, according to detectives, he shot into the car killing the young woman.

No one has been charged because detectives are still trying to sort out the details.