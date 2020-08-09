Woman shoots, kills armed man during altercation at Brandon apartment

One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning at a Brandon apartment, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said it received a 911 call about shots fired at the Woodberry Woods Apartments on Tealwood Drive around 4:30 a.m. When deputies arrived they found one man dead in the doorway of the unit.

According to detectives, the man knocked on the door of the apartment before 4:30 a.m. and a woman who lives there said she could not see who it was, but cracked the door open. The man pushed the door open and the pair began arguing, according to investigators.

HCSO said the man then confronted another male who was also in the apartment. The man shot the other male, striking him once, causing non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body, according to investigators.

Detectives said the woman feared for her life and got a firearm from the bedroom. She returned to the living room area where another verbal confrontation takes place and almost immediately, according to HCSO. Deputies said the two exchanged gunfire.

The woman shot the man who was later found in the doorway of the apartment unit by deputies, according to HCSO. The woman was not injured in the incident.

"We believe the decedent and woman involved in this shooting knew each other," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are still investigating the events that led up to this incident, however, it does appear domestic in nature."

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

