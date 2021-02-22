Worker dies at TECO's Big Bend power plant

article

A contractor died while working at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach this morning, company officials have confirmed to FOX 13.

Few other details were immediately available, including the contractor’s identity or manner of death.

TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs said "a thorough review" is underway.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and co-workers," she added.

Four workers died after an accident at the site back in 2017; two others were injured.

