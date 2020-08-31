Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch motivates veterans to stay active

For service members who return home, there is a place in Pinellas Park that was built to inspire veterans -- of all conflicts -- to get out and active.

The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch is a park that allows for adaptive sports. It offers activities for all military veterans in need of a supportive and healing environment, to give a new sense of hope, resilience and strength as they move forward in their journey.

The non-profit offers a huge range of activities, workshops, clinics and events for all veterans and the adaptive sports community in the Tampa Bay Area.

There are wide trails for hand cycling, walking and running, a pond for fishing, specially designed ADA workout stations and a large multi purpose sports court specifically designed for wheelchair sports and events.

To learn more, head over to the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch website.