WrestleMania 37 in Tampa: Tickets on sale March 16

Nearly two months after announcing Tampa will get its second chance to host a WrestleMania, organizers finally announced tickets will go on sale March 16.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. The two-night event will be held Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium. Those interested in a pre-sale opportunity can register by clicking here.

Prices will range from $35 to $2,500. Two-day combo tickets will also be available.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend, however, the WWE has not announced how many tickets will be made available. During Super Bowl LV, the NFL allowed 22,000 fans, among which were 7,500 health care workers. The capacity wasn't announced until two weeks before the big game.

"WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks," according to a statement.

It will be the first time Tampa will host WWE’s biggest event, which takes place just three months after the city hosted the Super Bowl.

Last year, Tampa was set to host WrestleMania 36, but the pandemic forced those plans to change and the event was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no live audience. It was also a two-night event.

WrestleMania 37 was originally scheduled for March 28 at SoFi Stadium in California, but for months, rumors spread across wrestling blogs and fan sites that Tampa will be given another opportunity to host.

Those rumors were confirmed in mid-January.