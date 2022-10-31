Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into semi-truck on I-4, troopers say
THONOTSASSA, Fla. - A Temple Terrace man was arrested for DUI after driving in the wrong direction on a major highway and crashing nearly head-on with a tractor-trailer, troopers said.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Larry McComsey was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4. Meanwhile, the driver of a semi-truck, a 50-year-old man from Tampa, was heading east.
Booking image of Larry McComsey
Around 3:25 a.m. Monday, Both vehicles nearly collided head-on near the Mango Road exit. Troopers said the semi-truck driver tried to avoid the collision.
Following the crash, around 100 gallons of fuel spilled from the tractor-trailer. Both drivers had minor injuries.
McComsey was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving in the wrong direction.
The semi-truck involved in the wrong-way crash on I-4. (Provided by FHP)
No other information was immediately available.