Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into semi-truck on I-4, troopers say

A Temple Terrace man was arrested for DUI after driving in the wrong direction on a major highway and crashing nearly head-on with a tractor-trailer, troopers said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Larry McComsey was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4. Meanwhile, the driver of a semi-truck, a 50-year-old man from Tampa, was heading east.

Booking image of Larry McComsey

Around 3:25 a.m. Monday, Both vehicles nearly collided head-on near the Mango Road exit. Troopers said the semi-truck driver tried to avoid the collision.

Following the crash, around 100 gallons of fuel spilled from the tractor-trailer. Both drivers had minor injuries.

McComsey was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving in the wrong direction.

The semi-truck involved in the wrong-way crash on I-4. (Provided by FHP)

No other information was immediately available.