Wrong-way driver caught with counterfeit bills: FHP

article

A wrong-way driver has been arrested after being caught with counterfeit bills while driving impaired.

Troopers say that at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, they responded to reports that a sedan fled a traffic stop along State Road 589 at mile marker four.

While responding, troopers say they received an update from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office that the sedan had been located.

The vehicle was smoking, and the front tires were falling off, according to authorities.

The driver had a driving pattern indicating that they were impaired, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When Troopers stooped the vehicle, the driver Billy Spencer, attempted to flee but was unsuccessful.

After Spencer was removed from his vehicle, troopers noticed that his eyes were bloodshot, watery, and glassy.

Troopers say Spencer gave the wrong name when asked to identify himself and refused to perform sobriety exercises.

Spencer was then taken to the Hillsborough County Jail, where 19- 20 dollar bills in his possession were identified as counterfeit, police said.

According to authorities, Spencer is facing various charges, including resisting an officer without violence, false name to a law enforcement officer, possession of ten or more counterfeit bills, and driving under the influence.