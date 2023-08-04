Video: Suspected drunk driver runs red light, crashes into deputy cruiser: HCSO

A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering in the hospital and an accused DUI driver has been arrested following a crash early Friday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was heading to a call for service regarding an individual experiencing the effects of an unknown substance around 1 a.m.

Investigators say as the deputy patrol vehicle was heading southbound on South Valrico Road, Brittany Moore, 34, ran a steady red light going eastbound on East Lumsden Road and slammed into him.

READ: Bodycam video shows Tampa officers with Miami-Dade police director hours before he shot himself on I-75

The deputy was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital and sustained non-life-threatening upper-body injuries.

An HCSO deputy sustained minor injuries after an accused drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into him early Friday morning, according to investigators.

Investigators say Moore showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI at the scene. She provided a breath sample at Central Breath Testing three and a half hours after the crash and blew a .066 and .068 BAC.

READ: 3 Lakeland teens killed in triple-vehicle crash, police say

"Driving impaired isn't just a risk you take; it's a danger you pose to yourself, your passengers, and everyone else sharing the road. When you're behind the wheel under the influence, you're not only gambling with your life, but also with the lives of innocent people," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This situation could have ended so much differently and shows how driving under the influence is a reckless choice that can shatter families, cause irreparable harm, and leave a trail of devastation."

An accused drunk driver crashed into an HCSO deputy early Friday morning, according to HCSO.

Moore was arrested at the scene for DUI with property damage and personal injury.

She was also cited for failing to stop at a steady red light.