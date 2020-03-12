XFL cancels season to avoid spread of novel coronavirus

The XFL arena football league announced teams will not play regular-season games. The Tampa Bay Vipers will not play the remaining five games on its schedule.

The league said players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season and ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games.

"The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years," the league said in a statement on canceling the season.

