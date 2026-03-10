Tampa artist pursuing full-time mural painting

The Brief Jason Harvin, owner of Wayward Walls, left the corporate world to pursue mural painting full-time. What began as DIY accent walls in his own home grew into a thriving Tampa Bay mural business. His work has been featured on HGTV and at major local art events.



What started as a simple accent wall at home has grown into some of the most eye-catching murals across Tampa Bay.

Jason Harvin, the artist behind Wayward Walls, didn’t begin his career in the art world. After years working in the corporate space, he rediscovered his passion for painting — first experimenting with bold designs inside his own home.

That creative spark quickly turned into something bigger.

Harvin officially launched Wayward Walls in September 2019, focusing on custom wall designs and large-scale murals.

As the business grew through word of mouth and social media, so did the scale of his projects. During the pandemic, he leaned into the moment — creating what he called "Zoom Walls," custom accent walls designed to stand out during virtual meetings.

He also took part in community-driven mural projects in St. Petersburg and later participated in the SHINE Mural Festival, where his work drew even more attention.

While painting during SHINE, producers from HGTV’s "100 Day Dream Home" noticed his work — eventually leading to a featured project on the show.

In 2022, Harvin left his corporate job to pursue Wayward Walls full-time. Now, his signature geometric style and bold color palettes transform blank buildings into vibrant landmarks across the region — brightening neighborhoods and turning everyday spaces into open-air galleries.

Big picture view:

Beyond murals, Harvin has helped foster community creativity by launching "Wayworld," an event-driven art space in St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District that brought artists and audiences together.

Each Wayward Walls project is custom designed, often reflecting the identity of the business, neighborhood or client it represents.

Harvin continues expanding Wayward Walls throughout Tampa Bay and beyond, taking on new mural projects and collaborations.

What you can do:

To follow his work or learn more about commissioning a mural, click here or find Wayward Walls on social media.