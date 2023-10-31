Ybor City shooting: Tampa police launch web-based portal for tipsters as search for 2 more suspects continues

The Tampa Police Department is asking anyone with information on the deadly Ybor City shooting that killed two people and injured 16 to submit tips online.

The Tampa Police Department has partnered with the FBI to launch a new web-based portal where tipsters can go to submit text, photos, or videos regarding the fatal 7th Avenue shooting.

According to a press release from TPD, all tips and supporting materials will be routed directly to investigators.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tyrell Stephen Phillips for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, but based on the current evidence collected, detectives say they believe there are two additional suspects who appear to have fired several gunshots.

"We are truly grateful for the support of our community and all the tips they have provided investigators so far," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We have partnered with the FBI to launch this website to make submitting additional tips easier. We encourage anyone who may have information to go to [the portal] and submit any photos or videos that could aid in the investigation. Even if you are not sure if the tip will be helpful, it may be just the evidence our detectives need."

Crime scene tape in Ybor City after fatal shooting.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, as bars and nightclubs would have been letting out after a busy night. Tampa police say an argument between two groups of people erupted in gunfire.

A 14-year-old, identified as Emmit Wilson's son Elijah, as well as 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel were killed.

Wilson was at the scene of the shooting and watched as his teen’s body was carried away. He told FOX 13 that Elijah is the second child he lost to senseless gun violence.

"He wasn't a bad child," Wilson shared. "You know, he just get around certain people. And, you know, these teenagers nowadays, they don't really listen to their parents. They listen to more of their friends."

Pictured: Harrison Boonstoppel

Ironically, Harrison Boonstoppel’s mother was vocal about gun safety.

"My mom is a big advocate against guns," said his twin sister, Ava Boonstoppel.

"I've done marches," Brucie Boonstoppel added.

Rachel Sims’ says her daughter Kila Ryker is among those injured.

"As a mom, you're so helpless. You just want to be with your child and you don't know what's coming next," she said. "They have her sedated because every time she closes her eyes, she says she sees the bodies."

Pictured: Kila Ryker

Officials say the victim’s injured in Sunday’s shooting range in age from 14 to 27.

Most victims have been released from Bay Area hospitals, but least one will require multiple surgeries. Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says everyone is expected to survive.

Click here to access the tips portal.