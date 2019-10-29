‘You are our heroes’: John Cena to donate $500K to first responders battling California wildfires

John Cena has pledged to donate $500,000 to two organizations aimed at helping first responders battling wildfires across California.

The wrestler and actor, who stars in the upcoming comedy film “Playing with Fire” as a firefighter, posted a video Monday on Twitter to discuss the recent wildfires burning in several areas of the state and shared how he would like to help.

“California is in dire straits. It is burning,” Cena said in the video. “It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide. Which means our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.”

Cena called on Paramount, the studio behind the movie, to pick a charity that aids first responders, “and on behalf of ‘Playing With Fire’ and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate $500,000 to this cause.”

The 42-year-old continued: “In times like this, when people are giving their lives and working around the clock, what they need from us is resources. This is the right thing to do and I’m doing my part to help the cause. I wish everyone the best of luck. Please stay safe and you are our heroes.”

Paramount later responded to his video by choosing two charities, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation, to receive the donation.

Cena confirmed the donation to the foundations, adding: “Thank you for what you do. Help is on the way!”

Crews were battling several blazes in the state, including the Kincade Fire burning in three counties in Northern California. The fire, likely started by a PG&E transmission line that toppled in the wind, had scorched more than 75,000 acres.

The Getty Fire, which broke out early Monday near the Getty Center in Los Angeles, forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, including celebrities like LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.