You can still get your fair food fix during the coronavirus lockdown

Springtime would normally be peak season for fairs and festivals around the country. But social distancing guidelines have decimated the industry.

Now, one carnival food operator in Riverview is proving that just because you can't go to the fair doesn't mean you can't get a taste of the fair.

Matthew Lauther, a fourth-generation carnival worker, is the owner of "Taste of the Fair To Go." When the coronavirus shut down his busy season of serving fried Oreos and pizza slices to fairgoers up and down the East Coast, he decided to set up shop in his hometown.

Customers can drive through the small carnival atmosphere and order food items like doughnut bacon cheeseburgers, funnel cake, turkey legs and corndogs.

Social distancing rules apply and employees wear masks and gloves.

The Taste of the Fair To Go is located at the corner of U.S. 301 and Symmes Road in Riverview. It's open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.