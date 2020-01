article

NASA has narrowed down the number of names for its next Mars rover, which is currently going by "Mars 2020" until it gets an actual name.

The public gets to vote for that name -- all taken from student suggestions.

Here they are:

- Vision

- Ingenuity

- Fortitude

- Clarity

- Perseverance

- Endurance

- Promise

- Tenacity

- Courage

There's an online poll where you can vote.

The final name will be announced in March.