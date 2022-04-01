'You Saved America': U2 singer Bono praises Capitol police

Police at the nation's Capitol Building were praised – in person – by U2's lead singer, Bono, this week when he visited Washington, D.C.

Paul ‘Bono’ Hewson met with officers who defended the Capitol against a mob of rioters on January 6, 2022. He told the officers they "saved America."

"I haven’t been back since January 6th, and you guys saved America, as far as I’m concerned, from so much awfulness on that day," Bono told a group of nine officers in a video posted by Capitol Police on Twitter. "And I just want to say, people around the world really respect you," he said.

Bono, who is from Ireland but is known around the world for decades of musical hits, came to the Capitol to lobby lawmakers for a global vaccination initiative through the ONE Campaign.

The campaign aims to vaccinate 70% of the world's population by September.

Storyful's Rob McDonagh contributed to this report.