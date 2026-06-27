You’ll find authentic Detroit pizza at St. Pete’s SoDough Square

The Brief SoDough Square brings authentic Detroit-style pizza to customers by using traditional blue steel pans flown in directly from Detroit. The pizzeria's signature recipe includes a 24- to 48-hour fermented dough paired with a custom three-cheese blend that features traditional brick cheese. Owner Robert Bair curates a menu featuring classic Detroit coney dogs and unique double-fried wings to recreate a nostalgic Michigan dining experience.



A local pizzeria serves up authentic Detroit-style pizza using blue steel pans and ingredients imported directly from Michigan to recreate a classic hometown dining experience. SoDough Square owner Robert Bair aims to transport his guests back to the Midwest through a specialized menu and nostalgic atmosphere.

Detroit pizza cooking process

What we know:

SoDough Square differentiates itself from what is known as the standard New York-style pizzeria. They specialize in authentic Detroit-style pizza cooked in genuine blue steel pans flown in from Detroit.

Blue Steel pans

"We do things a little differently… we do authentic Detroit-style pizza," said Bair. "We like to consider it as close to Detroit as you possibly can get."

Those Michigan-made pans undergo a lengthy, in-house seasoning process to provide the best result for SoDough Square customers; but that’s just the beginning of the creation of the Detroit-style pizza.

"We start off with a blue steel pan… we season it. And then we house mix our own dough. We let it ferment for 24 to 48 hours. We pan it out in a garlic-infused oil to give it a nice crunch on the bottom, a great garlic flavor," shared Bair. "We put the toppings on, we bake it at about 515 degrees to get a nice firm, crispy, yet airy dough."

The kitchen team tops each creation with a proprietary three-cheese blend created from traditional brick cheese.

See SoDough Square described to Charley Belcher here: SoDough Square in St. Petersburg

Beyond the pizza pans

Local perspective:

Robert Bair designed the menu to evoke memories of his own dining experiences in Detroit, even pairing his pizzas with a classic Greek salad.

SoDough Square menu

"We offer a few different salads. Greek salad is my favorite," he admitted, "And then we also offer the Detroit coney dogs. I fly the chili in from Detroit. It's the same chili as if you were to go to Lafayette downtown Detroit, which is my favorite Coney Island."

The appetizer menu includes double-fried chicken wings available in flavors like soy garlic, hot honey, lemon pepper, sriracha, and traditional buffalo.

For dessert, the shop serves "Detroit Dot-dots," which are small, deep-fried donut shapes made from house-fermented dough, tossed in powdered sugar, and served with Nutella.

What you can do:

You can visit SoDough Square in person in St. Petersburg at 6925 4th Street North.