Young father seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash, investigators search for driver

A young father is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who is still on the loose.

Justin Jones, 29, of North Central Florida, was seriously injured while crossing US-98 in Lakeland on Friday evening. Jesse Jones said his son was on a golf tournament trip with his coworkers from Profast Supply in Gainesville.

"He was going from a restaurant across the street to his hotel at the La Quinta," said Jesse.

Around 10:25 p.m., the crash happened near the 3400 block of US-98 North. As Justin was in the inside southbound lane, he was hit by a pickup truck driver. A witness snapped a blurry photo of the dark-colored lifted pick-up that could be an F-250.

Pictured: Vehicle believed to be involved in hit-and-run.

Lakeland police said the driver tried to avoid hitting Jones, but couldn't.

The truck stopped after hitting him and then drove off. Jones was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he was treated for critical injuries.

"Justin's doing a lot better, but he's got a long way to go yet," said Jesse. "They've repaired his broken femur, his broken pelvis. He still has several broken ribs and hematomas on his head, causing brain bleeds."

The 29-year-old has a wife, a nine-year-old and an 8-month-old child.

Pictured: Justin Jones, the 29-year-old seriously injured in a Lakeland hit-and-run.

"It wasn't an animal. It's a human. He has a family and two young children," said Jesse. "He deserved better than being left on the side of the road like a dog."

Rene Bartum, Justin's friend, is urging the driver to take accountability and turn themselves in.

"Doing the right thing is always the right thing, so that's something he has to come to grips with," said Bartum.

They're hopeful the person behind the wheel will face justice. Jones' family is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to this driver's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Edgardo Cruz at Edgardo.cruz@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida. To submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-400-8477(TIPS) or click here.