Driver who nearly killed two Hillsborough deputies after intentionally hitting them wants out of jail

The two deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office who were nearly killed by a driver last week are still recovering.

Deputy Manuel Santos was released from the hospital over the weekend, while Corporal Carlos Brito remains in the hospital with more severe injuries. However, doctors are hopeful they can save his leg.

Last Thursday, the two deputies were responding to a call at a Brandon home. They said the suspect, Ralph Bouzy, intentionally struck them with his vehicle.

RELATED: HCSO deputies intentionally hit by car face long roads to recovery

Now, he wants out of jail, but prosecutors are fighting it.

In new court documents released Monday, prosecutors said Bouzy is a danger to the community and a flight risk. Documents show that on the morning of November 9, Bouzy’s mother called 911 to report her son was destroying things and acting aggressively.

She said he was bipolar and schizophrenic.

PREVIOUS: 'Scariest moment of my life': Hillsborough County deputy released from hospital after being run over by car

When deputies arrived, they approached Bouzy in his car, but he refused to talk to them and drove off. Moments later, as captured on video, Bouzy returned and aimed his car right towards the two deputies, who could not get out of the way fast enough.

Legal analyst Bjorn Brunvand said the video from the incident is a game changer.

"It is certainly very strong evidence, suggesting that he intended to do what you see on video, particularly because you see the car veering towards law enforcement," explained Brunvand.

READ: Man who intentionally hit 2 Hillsborough deputies faces attempted murder charges: Officials

Court records show in 2015, Bouzy was accused of a similar incident during a hit-and-run crash. Bouzy attempted to ram his car into a patrol vehicle, but the deputy was able to swerve and avoid getting hit.

That’s something prosecutors will likely share with the court during his pretrial detention hearing. However, Brunvand believes the defendant’s criminal history could help him.

"They could focus on the mental health aspect and suggest that he was mentally ill at the time of the incident," said Brunvand. "If he were properly medicated, with the proper mental health setting, that he may not be a risk to society, and may not be a risk to others, and therefore should have some sort of conditions of release."

His bond hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon. Bouzy is charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.