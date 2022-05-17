Young Florida panthers killed in car crashes, bringing total number of deaths to 14 in 2022

Two more endangered Florida panthers have died after being struck by vehicles over the past week.

They’re the 13th and 14th panther deaths attributed to fatal collisions, out of 14 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of a 2-year-old male panther were found Monday on a rural road near Alva in Lee County, wildlife officials said. The remains of a 10-month-old female panther were found Saturday on a divided highway near the Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County.

The remains of a 2-year-old female panther were found last Tuesday near Fish Eating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County.

Before that, the remains of a 2-year-old male panther were found on Polk Parkway.

So far, five deaths occurred in Collier County; three in Hendry County; two in Lee County; three in Glades County; and one in Polk County.

Back in the 1970s the panther population had plummets to about three dozen. Now, it is estimated to be more than 200. Conservationists are trying to protect as much green space as possible. The Nature Conservancy, a worldwide organization, is responsible for protecting more than a million acres alone.

They are also trying to develop wildlife corridors so that panthers and other critters are able to safely travel from one area to the next without risking the danger of roads and highways.

Last year, the majority of Florida panther deaths were due to vehicle crashes.

Wildlife officials recorded a total of 27 panther deaths. According to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 21 panthers – one as young as four months old – died after they were struck by a vehicle.