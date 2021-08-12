Young Nature Coast EMT dies from COVID-19

A Citrus County EMT who helped take people suffering from COVID-19 to the hospital has died from the virus himself, and now his family and fellow first responders are grieving.

People who knew Justin Berleth, 29, described him as a bright light in a demanding field.

"He has so many positive qualities, just from his charismatic smile his always positive attitude, his always professional demeanor," said Scott Baxter, the chief and CEO of Nature Coast EMS.

Barely a year in, he made an impression as an EMT at Nature Coast, and he had worked as an EMT for three years with other agencies and had paramedic training. One of his former partners on the truck told FOX 13 he was top of his class in training and big in his faith.

Justin saw people at their worst during the pandemic, but the virus found him.

Baxter said he got COVID-19 in late July, ended up in the ICU, and died on August 9 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

"Every single one of us who got into this profession knows that the hazards and the risks that are associated with it. We take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves to the best of our ability," said James Dinsch, the deputy chief of administration at Nature Coast EMS who trained Berleth when he started with the agency. "This has been a lot, well over a year and a half now that we've been fighting COVID. So this added to it now is just an added burden."

Berleth leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.

"We have a big family here at Nature Coast and everybody has been wonderful and supporting the family there. They're planning meal plans for the rest of the week. They're setting up donations for the family through different various organizations," said Jason Behrens, who was Berleth’s immediate boss and serves as the deputy operations chief at Nature Coast EMS.

Nature Coast EMS would not say whether Berleth was vaccinated against the virus, but the first responders shared a message to their own and the community.

"I would say take this as the biggest learning experience ever that this disease has nothing to speculate about," said Behrens. "I had it months ago. I was out for 26 days. It is very serious, and vaccination is the first step to securing our future."

Nature Coast EMS is a small agency with 108 workers, so Baxter said they are tight-knit. The first responders who worked with Berleth said the loss is devastating, and they hope more people get the vaccines to protect themselves and other healthcare workers.

"There is one thing out there that is scientifically proved to help stop the spread of COVID and that’s the vaccine," said Baxter. "So if we can learn anything or come away with anything from this, I think that’s what Justin would want as well."