Jeep club rallies around father and son hospitalized with COVID-19

A Jeep club is rallying around one of their members and his son who are both in a Hernando County hospital battling severe cases of COVID-19. A few dozen members held a special caravan and vigil outside their hospital Wednesday night to show their support.

Jesus Torres, 53, and his son, 24-year-old Jesus, Jr., are both fighting for their lives in the hospital, but they aren’t doing it alone.

"My heart and everyone else’s hearts break for his family, what they’re going through," close friend Anita Muniz said.

Outside the hospital was a caravan of Jeeps, part of the group Jeep Flo, a club for owners of Jeep Wranglers.

"We care about each other more and more. Anyone who's hurting, that's what's Jeep Flo is about. Helping everyone," Jeep Flo President Tito Rivera said.

Jesus and his son have both been members since the beginning. Muniz says they're like family.

"It’s really hard for people nothing to not be able to put hands on them and do something to help them but that’s why we are here so we can put all our prayers together of our prayers together and have God listen to us," Muniz said.

It’s why the club came together Wednesday night to support their fellow members. First, several dozen members circled around Bayfront Health in Spring Hill in their jeeps and then held a special prayer vigil in the parking lot.

"My dad is always the first one that wakes up with energy then wakes up me and my brother and my mom but not seeing that in the house kills me," son and brother Jose Torres said.

Torres' dad and his brother have been in the hospital since last Tuesday. At last check, both are still in a coma. He says neither were vaccinated but now says his family is in the process of getting shots.

Meanwhile, the club and its members are thinking about the Torres family and praying for a healthy recovery for both of them.

"Whoever is in need whoever is less fortunate than us we are there and that's what we do. That's what Jeep Flo is about," Rivera said.