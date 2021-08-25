Your water may taste, smell different due to coronavirus pandemic

Hillsborough County residents may notice a change in how their water tastes and smells beginning Thursday, but Tampa Bay Water says it meets all local, state, and federal regulations for drinking water.

Tampa Bay Water is changing its water treatment process to sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, due to a lack of liquid oxygen deliveries to its Lithia Hydrogen Sulfide Removal Facility.

The lack of deliveries of liquid oxygen is due to a delivery driver shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the need for available supplies to be diverted to local hospitals.

Hillsborough County recommends that customers help preserve the region's drinking water by eliminating non-essential water uses, including watering lawns when it's raining, using pressure washers, and washing vehicles at home.

Hillsborough County Public Utilities customers with additional questions may contact Hillsborough County Water Quality at (813) 264-3835 or (813) 744-5544.

