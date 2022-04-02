You’ve got ‘moo-ail’: Runaway bull batters mailbox, gets busted by police

Police in New Jersey are handling an unusual battery case after an officer found a runaway bull treating a mailbox like a matador.

In body camera footage posted to the Stafford Township Police Department’s Facebook page, a bull can be seen licking the mailbox, hooking it from underneath with its horn and yanking the box and post down. Once on the ground, the animal is then seen pushing the mailbox along the ground with its head.

"Officer Pascale was not amooooosed when he got dispatched to this call," the Stafford Township Police Department wrote, milking the incident for all it was worth.

In the footage, Pascale, who refers to the animal as a ‘moo cow’ is heard telling someone the animal was "busy assaulting a mailbox right now," and laughing.

According to an NBC Boston report, the animal is a nine-month-old bull named Butch, who was part of a "great escape" from a nearby farm that also involved several pigs and a goat.

The report added that Butch was taken to an animal sanctuary.