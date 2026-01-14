Critically endangered Eastern bongo calf born at ZooTampa, marking first birth of new year at zoo

The Brief ZooTampa at Lowry Park celebrated its first animal birth in 2026. A critically endangered Eastern bongo calf was born on January 9. Each birth is celebrated as a significant step toward the species' conservation.



ZooTampa at Lowry Park announced the birth of a critically endangered Eastern bongo calf, marking the first animal birth at the zoo in 2026.

What we know:

The female calf came into this world at 38 pounds and stands about two feet tall. Both mother and calf are healthy and bonding.



The calf’s mother, four-year-old Binti, was born at ZooTampa in 2021 and the father, six-year-old Marvin, arrived from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in 2023. The couple were brought together as part of the Eastern Bongo Species Survival Plan (SSP), an effort among Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited institutions to protect and sustain imperiled species.

This birth marks the fourth Eastern bongo calf born at ZooTampa since 2021. The Zoo's Eastern bongo herd is now made up of males Marvin and Mac, and females Blitzen, Lottie, Binti, Millie, Mira and the new calf.



What they're saying:

"We’re thrilled to welcome another healthy bongo calf into our herd," said Chris Massaro, the senior vice president and chief zoological officer with ZooTampa. "I’m incredibly proud of our animal care team and the exceptional care they provide to all of our animals every single day."

Dig deeper:

Bongos are the largest species of antelope living in the forest. They are noted for their glossy chestnut coats with vertical white stripes, large ears and spiraled horns. They can weigh up to nearly 900 pounds.

There are fewer than 100 Eastern bongos in the wild due to poaching and the loss of their habitat.

