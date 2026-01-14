Florida deputy handcuffs runaway emu: 'This is definitely a new one'

The Brief A runaway emu ended up in handcuffs after trying to evade a St. Johns County deputy on Friday, Jan. 9. The large bird ignored a deputy's commands, kicked him several times using its large talons and fled on foot recklessly, according to officials.



What we know:

Cpl. Keisler responded to County Road 13 to capture the emu, but the large bird ignored his commands, kicked him several times using its large talons and fled on foot recklessly, according to officials.

After a short chase, deputies say Cpl. Keisler cornered the emu and secured it with a makeshift lasso. Body camera video that captured the chase shows the deputy handcuff the emu's legs.

What they're saying:

"In my 25 years, I've never handcuffed an emu," Cpl. Keisler said. "This is definitely a new one."

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the emu was reunited with its owners and returned home safely. All criminal charges against the emu were dropped, according to deputies.