ZooTampa unveils new animal habitats and adventures for spring

ZooTampa is unveiling some new attractions this Spring including some rare animal species and fun experiences for the whole family.

Guests will get a chance to meet a shoebill stork. The birds, which are considered vulnerable, can reach as tall as 5 feet.

In addition to the shoebill stork, the binturong habitat is also open to guests. These animals, commonly known as Asian bearcats, have a distinctive scent said to resemble buttered popcorn or corn chips.

ZooTampa has also redesigned its safari experience with more opportunities to connect with wildlife and will have extended hours during Spring Break week where guests can enjoy live music in an outdoor setting.

For more information, visit https://zootampa.org/.