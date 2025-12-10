ZooTampa welcomes rare baby monkey

The Brief An Angolan colobus monkey was born at ZooTampa last week. It is the first birth of this species at the zoo since 2018. The newborn, whose gender has yet to be determined, brings the colobus troop to six members.



An Angolan colobus monkey was born at ZooTampa last week, marking the first birth of this species at the zoo since 2018.

What we know:

The newborn, whose gender has yet to be determined, brings the colobus troop to six members: two adult males, three adult females, and the new infant.

According to ZooTampa, both mother and baby are in good health, with the baby nursing and the mother exhibiting appropriate maternal behaviors.

READ: Shoppers jump into action to save man who collapsed inside Bradenton Walmart

ZooTampa says visitors can see the newborn, which is set aside by its solid white fur, in the primates area.

Courtesy: ZooTampa

Zoo officials say that over the coming months, the infant's coat will transition to the characteristic black-and-white coloration of adult Angolan colobus monkeys.

The zoo says baby colobus monkeys stay close to their mothers during their first year, nursing and hanging tight while their mother moves through the trees.

READ: Benchmark Arena becomes Santa's workshop as volunteers assemble 1,000 bikes

The species practices allo-parenting, with all troop members participating in the care of the young. This communal approach allows juvenile females to develop maternal skills, contributing to the overall health and cohesion of the group.

Courtesy: ZooTampa

Dig deeper:

Angolan colobus monkeys are native to northern Angola and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with additional populations in Tanzania and Kenya.

They inhabit dense jungle ecosystems, where their slender bodies and long tails help them navigate the treetops in search of leaves, fruits, and seeds.

Courtesy: ZooTampa

Angolan colobus monkeys are classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) because they face threats from habitat loss due to deforestation and agricultural expansion.