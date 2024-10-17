Donations to domestic violence organization matched in wake of hurricane — Here's how to help

This content was provided by our sponsor, CASA Pinellas. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Domestic violence is a community crisis, now more than ever, but one local organization is working hard to change that through its award-winning, trauma-informed services. CASA Pinellas, our community’s certified domestic violence service provider, is matching all donations now through October 19, for its Day of Giving.

Statistics show 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, not to mention the 1 in 15 children who are exposed to intimate partner violence each year.

The devastating effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton could worsen domestic violence in our community. After Hurricane Andrew in Miami, domestic violence calls to the community helpline increased by 50%. But the disaster also showed us the power of community, and the impact we can make when we work together to support our county’s vulnerable residents.

CASA has served as the certified domestic violence center in Pinellas County for 47 years. Today, it's one of the largest and most innovative domestic violence organizations in the state, a direct result of quality services, donor commitment, transparency, and passion for helping survivors. CASA is a top-rated charity by Charity Navigator, Best Nonprofit of 2024 by St. Pete Life Magazine, and won the coveted "Purple Ribbon Award" in 2023 for best new domestic violence service launch in the U.S.

Some of CASA’s accomplishments from this past year include:

1,435 survivors rehoused

139 restraining orders obtained for survivors

10,246 crisis calls answered through CASA’s 24-hour hotline

TOTAL ADULTS & CHILDREN SERVED: 3,297

TOTAL SERVICES PROVIDED: 89,790

CASA Pinellas is in the 17% of domestic violence shelters nationwide with a kennel. In many cases, abusers may kill, harm, or threaten pets as a control tactic. Nationwide, 50% of survivors say they delayed leaving their abuser because they did not want to leave their pet behind. Last year in Pinellas, there were two known animal victims of domestic violence – a pug named Bucky and a poodle named Fuzzy.

CASA is dedicated to removing barriers for survivors, but we need your help. Your donation will go twice as far to support CASA’s critical services: www.casapinellas.org/giveday2024/.

Day of Giving donation matches are sponsored by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond James, Seacoast Bank, Showtech Solutions, The Rays, and Todd Adair at Barkett Realty.

www.casapinellas.org | 24-Hour Hotline: (727) 895-4912

Family Justice Center by CASA: 1011 1st Ave N St. Petersburg, FL 33705 | M-F, 9am-5pm, walk-in or by appointment

Outside Pinellas County: National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233