After five years, Tampa Bay Bucs say farewell to Winston

One day after Jameis Winston said his farewell to the Bay Area, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded on Twitter.

With a simple message, the team said, "Thank you, Jameis."

On Saturday, Winston sent this tweet out:

Winston was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft after two impressive years as the Florida State University quarterback. During the most recent NFL season, he became the first NFL quarterback to toss at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

He was also the eight player to surpass 5,000 yards passing in a season. The Bucs missed the playoffs for the fifth year of his five-year stay in Tampa Bay.

The final pass he threw during his time as a Buc was the same as the first: an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Bucs weren't the only ones saying "goodbye." The New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday to thank Tom Brady for his 20 years of championship play with the team.

Kraft wrote, "When you arrived as a sixth-round pick -- and the best selection this franchise every made -- no one imagined all you'd accomplish or how much you'd soon mean to an entire region."

His message also included a message for Tampa Bay:

"To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community -- take care of him. You got a great one."

The Bucs and Brady announced he signed a contract with the team on Friday.

