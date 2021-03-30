Arians: 17-game schedule could mean a late-season 'grind'

article

NFL owners approved a new 17-game season today during the league's annual meetings. The new schedule will go into effect this season, so that means the preseason will shrink to three games.

The extra game for the Buccaneers will be on the road this year against the Indianapolis Colts.

With the odd number of games, half of the league will have nine home games the first year, and those teams will have nine road games the following year. That means the Bucs will have nine home games in 2022.

Bruce Arians knew it was coming. He's embracing it and is ready for it, but he hopes the NFL schedule makers bless them with a favorable bye week during the longer season.

"Depending on your open date, if you have an early open date on a 17-game schedule, that’s gonna be a grind in December," he offered.

