Big Ten cancels tournament in Indianapolis due to coronavirus

The Big Ten has canceled the 2020 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis due to coronavirus.

FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond was in Indianapolis to cover Michigan and Michigan State at the Big Ten Tournament and reported that players were learned when they came out of the locker rooms to warm up.

The Big Ten confirmed the cancelation.

In the announcement, the Big Ten said it would use the time to work with medical experts to determine next steps for the tournament.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."