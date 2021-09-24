Blue Jays reliever suspended 3 games for plunking Kevin Kiermaier

article

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ryan Borucki has been suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for intentionally hitting Tampa Bay Rays’s Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch in the latest salvo in a spat between the two AL East competitors.

MLB announced the punishment, which includes an undisclosed fine, on Thursday before the Blue Jays began a four-game series at Minnesota. Manager Charlie Montoyo was also suspended for one game and handed an undisclosed fine. He served his punishment immediately.

Borucki appealed the decision by MLB senior vice president Mike Hill, delaying the discipline until completion of the process before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Borucki was ejected from the game after plunking Kiermaier in the back in the eighth inning on Wednesday. That came two days after Kiermaier scooped up a Toronto scouting report that had fallen off catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during a play at the plate and refused to hand it back.

"I wanted to go down and away, as I was coming forward I felt the ball slip out of my hand and I missed up and in, and I accidentally hit him," Borucki said. "They can think want they want over there in their locker room, but it is what it is."

Wednesday's game was the win the Rays needed to clinch a postseason berth with a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

The Rays are still in the lead in the AL East division, but have had a difficult time this season bringing fans under the Trop. About two weeks ago, they announced $10 ticket prices for the remainder of their home games for the regular season.

The team will face the Miami Marlins for its final home games this weekend in the Trop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report