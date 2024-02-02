Bucs' Baker Mayfield soaking in first Pro Bowl in Orlando

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield caps his best season with his first Pro Bowl invitation. One of his first calls went to his blindside protection, Tristan Wirfs, who is a Pro Bowler for a third straight season.

"He called me like two days later, 'You're not going to be the only one in Orlando,'" Wirfs said. "I was like ‘what are you talking about,’ I said 'what's in Orlando?' I'm like, ‘oh my God.’'

"I found out that he was going, so I texted Mike [Evans] and called Trist [Wirfs], so wanted to see if the gang was getting back together," Mayfield said.

For Mayfield, the Pro Bowl is a prestigious honor that elevates a rising reputation.

"It's a fun accolade to have," Mayfield said. "It's an honor to be here. I thought about that beforehand, but actually being around everybody here and actually seeing all the faces of the guys that are here, it makes it even more enjoyable."

With the Bucs bringing Liam Coen to be their new offensive coordinator, it reunites Mayfield with a coach he worked under with the LA Rams in 2022, which is another sign that the Bucs are doing everything they can to bring Mayfield back.

Mayfield says it's step one, and FOX 13 Sports' Kevin O'Donnell asked him if there's been progress towards a new contract.

"I think now that they are trying to finalize Liam I think that will pick up," Mayfield said. "But before that they had that to get done."

Mayfield is soaking in his Pro Bowl moment, which includes a win against Texan's quarterback C. J. Stroud in the finals of the skills' competition on Thursday night.

"It was fun," Mayfield said. "I was a little nervous. Definitely not the same football that I'm used to with our equipment guys, but we made it work."

Now, Mayfield wants to make it work with the Bucs in ways of a new contract that would bring stability to his career.