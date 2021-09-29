Bucs happy to sign Richard Sherman, but don't expect to see him on field against Patriots

The signing of Richard Sherman gives the Buccaneers one of the most star-studded rosters in NFL history. He's now the fifth current Buccaneer from the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team in 2010. Combined, the Bucs’ famous five have 21 Super Bowl appearances.

The addition of Sherman gives the Bucs another former superstar that's looking for one final run. His presence is needed to help a depleted and young suffering secondary.

"This was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Sherman said. "I’m ready to strap them back up and go back out there and show that these old legs have got some juice."

"Obviously, they’re coming off the Super Bowl," he said of the Bucs. "They return all the starters. They have a great veteran team. Tons of talent. Obviously, Tom Brady at the helm, you’ve always got a chance. Great receiving corps, elite receiving corps. And a great grisly veteran front seven and a very talented back end. It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up."

Newly signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman smiles during the Buccaneers workout on September 29, 2021. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sherman's new Number 5 jersey is fitting, although he really picked it for the date his son was born.

Arriving mid-week, just days before the Bucs will head to face the Patriots, doesn't give Sherman enough time to digest the Bucs’ defensive playbook. He's not expected to play on Sunday unless it's an emergency situation.

"There’d be a bunch of guys hurt if he’s out there this week," coach Bruce Arians said. "We’ll wait and see. "He’s got so much to learn and he hasn’t had pads on in so long, but he does know how to play the game."

"I’ll need at least a week of practice to hone into things and play at the level I’ve been before," agreed Sherman. "I think it would be foolish to expect me to come out this week and play at a super high level. If I did it, it would be another thing to chalk up as a cool thing I did. But I think the expectation is to train and get in shape and give me an opportunity to play the following game.’'

The Bucs are just happy he's here knowing he selected the Bucs over three other teams with a little coaxing from TB12.

"He's the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it's a very difficult opportunity to pass up," Sherman continued.

Sherman is scheduled to have a pretrial hearing in Washington on Friday for an incident that occurred in July. He's facing five misdemeanors, including domestic violence, resisting, and driving under the influence.

"There’s always a silver lining to everything," said Sherman. "Obviously it was an unfortunate situation and regrettable, but it led to some really positive changes, some help, some therapy, some tools that I didn’t have before to address some things that you kind of let stack up in your mind.

"It was unfortunate. I’m a human being, I’m not perfect. I go through ups and downs just like anybody else, and that was a moment. And I’m thankful that I’ve been able to get past it and become better for it."

The Bucs aren't getting Sherman in his prime, but given the injuries and the porous play in the secondary, once they get Sherman on the field, it should bring some much needed relief.

