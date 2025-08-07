Bucs host Titans for joint practice, brawl breaks out

The Brief The Tampa Bay Bucaneers and Tennessee Titans practiced against each other Thursday morning at One Buc Place. A fight broke out that had Bucs running back Bucky Irving tossed to the ground. The teams play in the preseason on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium.



For the first time this training camp, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went against another team not wearing red and pewter – the Tennessee Titans.

"I know the effort was there, and it was a longer practice against a different team," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said.

Big picture view:

That different team provided some unique looks to help the Bucs sharpen their skills.

"I think we did a lot of good things," Bucs outside linebacker Anthony Nelson said. "First time going against another scheme, another look, another – different personnel, different receivers. It's always good to get that exposure."

The Titans share that same respect for Tampa Bay.

"That's a good group right there – the Bucs," Titans quarterback Cam Ward said. "They are a playoff team. We are trying to be a playoff team this year. Hopefully, when the times comes to, we'll get to play them in a real game."

Dig deeper:

Tempers flared as a fight broke out between the Bucs offense and the Tennessee defense. It escalated once Bucs running back Bucky Irving was slammed to the ground. Injured offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was even yelling at the Titans while holding his crutches.

"Nobody wants to throw a punch," Bowles said. "It's not necessary. We're not trying to do that right there. They're not trying to do it as well. If it’s hot, and you got pads on, it's going to happen. So, welcome to training camp."

That was the first fight to take place at One Buc Place during this year's camp. The man right in the mix of it all was Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"I was in the middle of it," Mayfield said. "It’s fun."

Not only was it fun, but Mayfield said his response was necessary.

"It's going to happen," Mayfield said. "Our group is not going to back down. You get guys shoving people late in the back – we’re not going to back down. We’re not going to start it, because we’re not stupid, but we’ll finish it."

What they're saying:

Right now, they just want to finish the week in a groove.

"It's execution, getting guys in and out of the huddle, game-like situations, real time, real refs, everybody's on the sideline," Mayfield said. "It's really the 11 that are out there – once you get the play call, seeing how people operate."

And if all goes according to plan, Tampa Bay will clean things up before it is all said and done.

"We’ve executed some things and some things we need to work on," Bowles said. "We saw another defense, and they shifted us to some things that we got to adjust on, and we’ll get better from that. But, you know, overall the effort was there."

What's next:

The Bucs host the Titans on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium for both teams' first preseason game. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.