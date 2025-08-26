Bucs linebacker John Bullock makes team as an undrafted free agent

The Brief Bucs linebacker John Bullock is one of three players to make the Tampa Bay roster as an undrafted rookie free agent. Bullock played college football at Nebraska, where he looked up to current teammate Lavonte David. The 24-year-old made the team for his ability to perform on special teams.



There are 53 men left standing at One Buc place in 2025. Undrafted rookie free agent linebacker John Bullock is one of them.

"I have always had the belief in myself," Bullock said.

The backstory:

That belief started a long time ago as a walk-on at Nebraska.

"I probably wouldn't be here right now if I wasn't a walk-on," Bullock said.

That's because when he was a walk-on, the 24-year-old developed a mentality that set him apart from the rest. It allowed him to work his way up from being the low man on the totem pole.

"Just staying consistent every day in what you do," Bullock said. "As long as you are trying to fix one thing you are trying to work on every day, that has been my mindset ever since I started playing football – work on one thing every single day, make myself a better player, teammate and person – just an all-around better person. I would just say persistence and going through adversity - that has been a big thing of mine."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles fell in love with Bullock the player, especially for his work on special teams.

What they're saying:

"He did a heck of a job on special teams this past game," Bowles said. "He had three tackles on the kickoff, he blocked very well, and we've been talking about it all camp – we need guys that can cover. He went out there and played his butt off. He covered. He has been very consistent at that the last three games in preseason. He did very well at linebacker. He fared very well. He is a smart player. He is a tough player. He's a hard-nosed player, and he earned it."

He's earned a chance to be in a linebacker room with another legendary Nebraska alum – Lavonte David. He was a big-time role model for Bullock growing up in Nebraska.

Now, they're teammates and No. 54 has a lot of respect for Bullock.

"John, he worked his tail off and you've seen him working since Day 1," David said. "Attention to detail. He always wants to be right. He was doing what he was supposed to do. When you come into this league, and you have a stacked roster like this, you have to do something to stand out -- do something to stick out like a sore thumb. The plays he was making on special teams and the plays that he was making at linebacker stood out."

David is not the only Cornhusker who has been impressed by Bullock. Bucs general manager Jason Licht is also a former walk-on linebacker at Nebraska. Bullock wants to prove to the GM every day that he made the right decision to keep him on the team.

"It's a blessing," Bullock said. "Not many people get this opportunity, and I am truly honored, and I am going to make the most of it."

Big picture view:

Whether it is special teams or playing on the defense, the undrafted free agent is going to give it his all.

"I just love to play football," Bullock said. "I love to play the game. Any way I can help this team win, I am going to do that. I'm going to scratch and claw and do whatever I need to do to find a way."

Bullock hopes he can find a way to stick around for a long time.

"I wouldn't say I am the most talented player ever, but I always knew I had [a] work ethic to do it," Bullock said. "I always knew I could get the job done whenever you need me to."

What's next:

The Bucs will look to add some players to the practice squad on Wednesday.