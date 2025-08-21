Offensive lineman named Michael Jordan playing for the Buccaneers: 'Can't play basketball'

The Brief There's an offensive lineman on the Bucs named Michael Jordan. He is trying to make the team after being a draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. Jordan was brought in to the Bucs on the third day of training camp after some injuries on the offensive line.



Thursday was the final day of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp in 2025. After all of those days of hard work in the heat over at One Buc Place, it's nice for the guys to talk about something other than football.

One of the topics of discussion – who is the greatest basketball player of all time?

What they're saying:

"I got LeBron [James] and [Michael] Jordan right there, and I wear a bunch of Jordan shoes," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "So, Michael, please take this into consideration, and I love him to death. It's hard to argue LeBron with what he's done. I'm a big fan of both. So, I'm going to leave it at that. Different eras, different guys, both great. There's a lot of great ones. I'll leave it there."

And it just so happens Michael Jordan is leaving it all on the field for the Bucs this year.

"He's very seasoned," Bowles said.

There is a six-foot-six-inch guard named Michael Jordan on the Bucs. However, he isn't the six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. He is the 315-pound offensive lineman – Michael Jordan.

"It's tough when you are Michael Jordan and you are a kid, and you can't play basketball," Jordan said. "People always expect you to be really good at basketball."

The backstory:

He was named after his dad, but there is no semblance of basketball in this MJ's blood.

"No post moves," Jordan said. "I've got to look at the ball when I dribble."

However, not being a great basketball player isn't the only thing that is tough. Meeting people for the first time is always an experience.

"People are always disappointed, or they are poking jokes," Jordan said.

Ordering a pizza has also presented some challenges.

"I placed the order, and he said, 'What's the name?' I said, 'Michael Jordan,'" Jordan said. "The guy gets mad at me and says, 'I'm so busy right now.' And I was like, "Damn, that's crazy.'"

Dig deeper:

What isn't crazy is that this Michael Jordan is turning heads in camp, especially with his versatility playing both guard and tackle.

"He's picking up the system pretty [well]," Bowles said. "It'll be a big game for him on Saturday, but he's got the tools, and he's got some experience to try and help us."

Jordan has started 40 games throughout his NFL career, but only two have been at tackle. He said his play at tackle has improved.

"I feel like I have gotten better just at playing tackle overall," Jordan said. "Guard is obviously my strong suit, that is where I have played the most games at. In terms of pass protecting, I definitely feel like I have stepped up my game."

He's stepped up since joining the Bucs on the third day of camp, doing whatever he can in hopes he can land a spot on the 53-man roster.

"It would mean everything to me," Jordan said. "I love this team. I love my teammates. Ultimately, I just want to go out there and bust my [tail] for them every day."

Every day, this Michael Jordan strives to create his own legacy, one that has nothing to do with basketball and everything to do with football.

"I want to be known as one of the most dominant offensive linemen and just a guy that is gritty and that is always going to fight and give his best foot forward," Jordan said.

What's next:

Jordan and the Bucs host the Buffalo Bills for the final game of the preseason on Saturday night. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.