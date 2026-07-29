Bucs not distracted by Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea contract talks as training camp begins

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off Training Camp on Wednesday, July 29, at One Buccaneer Place to prepare for the 2026-27 NFL season Both Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea attended practice despite lingering contract stalemates with team management. Head coach Todd Bowles stated the squad remains focused on building chemistry and ignoring outside noise.



As the first airhorn sounded at One Buccaneer Place, Tampa Bay Buccaneers players took the field to kick off Training Camp for the upcoming season. Head coach Todd Bowles insisted his squad is focusing strictly on football rather than contract disputes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

What we know:

Both quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive lineman Vita Vea were present for the first day of practice despite contract negotiations stalling. Mayfield participated fully in drills, but he has halted deal talks until after the season ends. Vea did not participate in practice due to a minor back injury and has requested a trade following the contract stalemate.

READ: Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2026 NFL schedule

Locker room focus

What we don't know:

While questions will remain about whether Mayfield and Vea will be with the team long-term if deals cannot be reached, what isn't being questioned is either's commitment to this season.

"None of us, we never question our teammates' ability to go out there and perform or their desire to give their all to the team," Godwin Jr. said.

"We don't let the outside noise effect what we're doing right now," Bowles said.

Buccaneers season outlook

What they're saying:

Bowles expressed confidence that the roster will avoid contract distractions during camp.

"We talk about all these things, and we have a very mature group," Bowles said. "We make sure that we make it about ball, and we understand the business side of it. Everyone is going to go through that. Coaches and players alike."

Long-term player contracts

What's next:

Mayfield will refrain from further negotiations with the organization until after the season. Vea has not placed a timeline on negotiations as he remains in attendance at Training Camp.