CJ Brown is glad he decided to stay at USF after tough freshman season

The Brief Bulls sophomore guard CJ Brown is one of just two players who returned to the USF men's basketball team this season. He is fifth on the team in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game. USF head coach Bryan Hodgson sat Brown down before the season to recruit the sophomore back to play for the Bulls.



USF guard CJ Brown has one thing on his mind every time he steps on the court.

"Whatever I've got to do to win the game, I will do it," Brown said.

That just win mentality from the sophomore Bull has impressed the new coaching staff, averaging 12.4 points per game.

High praise:

"We are really proud to have him," USF head coach Bryan Hodgson said. "I think he is one of the best point guards in the league if not the best point guard."

However, getting one of the best point guards in the conference back to South Florida wasn't always a guarantee.

"I think a lot of it is a testament to the University of South Florida and the people here and the experience he had here in, really, an extremely difficult year," Hodgson said. "The support and love he felt during a difficult time. I think that played a part."

The backstory:

Brown could have easily left South Florida like the majority of his Bulls teammates from a season ago, and most probably wouldn't have blamed him after his head coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, died suddenly. However, after sitting down with Hodgson, Brown decided to stick around. It's a decision that is already paying off.

"Just the most fun I have ever had playing basketball," Brown said. "Doing it with the guys I love and playing at a high level. I can't ask for more. God has truly blessed me."

Brown is one of just two Bulls who are back from last year's team, and he is the only one playing this season. De'Ante Green is still recovering from an achilles injury. Brown says there is no place he would rather be.

What they're saying:

"It's been great to say the least," Brown said. "New faces. I have bonded with them like I have known them for years. There's not really a drop-off or anything. It has been great."

He says it's been better than expected.

"I've had a little too much fun if you ask me, but it's fun," Brown said.

Brown is ready to see that fun translate to more wins for the Bulls.

"All of the work I put in this year with the team, the whole team put in the work this year," Brown said. "It felt great to see it pay off."

That pay off is giving him reassurance that he made the right move to stay at home at USF.

"Felt amazing," Brown said.

What's next:

Brown and the USF men's basketball team play North Texas on Wednesday night as the Bulls are in search for their first conference win.