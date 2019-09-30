Deadly mosquito-borne virus forces USF-UConn game to move up start time to noon

article

The University of Connecticut has adjusted the game time for Saturday's football game against the University of South Florida as a precaution against the potentially deadly mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas (KAT'-soh-lay-uhs) said while the risk is low, the school wanted to take reasonable steps to reduce exposure to the illness.

Kickoff is scheduled at noon Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

Earlier this month, Connecticut recorded the second human case of EEE ever reported in the state.

Massachusetts public health officials have confirmed 12 human cases of EEE. Three residents have died. Rhode Island has confirmed three human cases and one death.

Health officials continue to urge residents to use insect repellent, cover bare skin and avoid the outdoors at dusk and dawn.