During hockey hiatus, Alex Killorn uses jet ski to visit teammates while bringing social media fans along for the ride

Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn traded in his skates for a jet ski and it made for one memorable Instagram story. Killorn was seen casually cruising along the choppy bay waters for his first episode of "Dock Talk."

"I decided to just roll with it," he told FOX 13, "and if we could have fun while they're quarantined, all the better."

It's definitely not something the Bolts star normally does with his free time. Fans who follow him on social media know that he doesn't post very often.

So, it was a huge surprise to his fans when he announced he'd being going live on Instagram. A week later, he posted an edited, 12-minute version titled, Dock Talk. Killorn said the idea started off as a joke, but he's now considering another episode.

"I think there will be," Killorn said. "The one common comment that I've received from the video is that everyone really wants another episode. And I understand, I think a lot of people are home quarantined and pretty bored. If they get any sort of entertainment out of this, it's a plus."

Lightning fans seemed to love the content. Killorn's first episode has been viewed nearly 27,000 times and has received hundreds of comments.

In it, he chats with teammates Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh. They talked about the future of hockey, Tom Brady coming to Tampa and even answered a few fan questions.

"If you want to see more inside Lightning stuff, Killorn said, "I'll be interviewing guys and maybe you'll see a different side of them that you don't typically see in interviews."

