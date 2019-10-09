FHSAA agrees to reduce Plant coach's suspension

article

Plant High School head football coach Robert Weiner received some good news today in Gainesville: His six-game suspension was cut in half by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Last month, Weiner discovered one of his players didn't have a place to live and helped him find a temporary home, which was against the rules.

The FHSAA also fined him $5,000. That penalty will stand.

His director of football operations, Misty Winters, also had her suspension reduced to three games as well.