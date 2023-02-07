Former NBA teammate salutes LeBron James ahead of breaking league's all-time lead scoring record

LeBron James is about to break one of the most iconic records in sports. As soon as tonight, he could become the NBA's all-time leading scorer by passing Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

One of Lebron's former teammates is born and raised in Tampa and is spending his post-basketball life working to improve the lives of others.

For Tarence Kinsey, the Jefferson High School gym can bring back memories and feelings.

"I can see my teammates," he said. "We would come in here. This was our sanctuary."

Kinsey is the school's all-time leading scorer, and he went on to play at the University of South Carolina, and then achieved his dream – the dream – of playing in the NBA.

But after two years, Kinsey was cut from the Memphis Grizzlies and began playing for a team in Turkey during the summer of 2008.

"All of a sudden, I get a phone call from the Cavs with my agent on the line," Kinsey said. "LeBron chimed in. He was on the call. He said ‘you played well, and we want to bring you in.’"

That was the beginning of Kinsey's third and final season in the NBA. Between 2006 and 2009, he would play in 109 NBA games and score 511 points.

From LeBron, he got lessons in persistence.

"Watching him was like that is what it takes to be a student of the game," Kinsey said. "He would come to practice on new moves and still dominate practice."

Off the court, he remembered LeBron as a practical joker. The star player once secretly tied everyone's shoes together during a team meeting.

"When they got up, they couldn't move. It was the funniest thing ever," Kinsey said. "He was the glue to the team. And also the funniest person on the team."

Watching his old teammate, who is about to break a 38-year-old record held by a giant of American life, is a lesson unto itself.

"You stay focused on your craft, and you actually keep your head down and just work every day," said Kinsey. "By the time you look up and see where you are, and he's right here at the peak of breaking Kareem's record."

Like LeBron, Kinsey works on issues of social justice. He is planning a walk on February 18 to bring awareness to those impacted by gun violence in Tampa.

"Grieving is real. It turns out families, it tears up your mindset," Kinsey said. "It takes away your creativity to think. I just want them to be able to be aware of your actions."

After three years of playing in the NBA and 15 overseas, Kinsey has learned scoring points is as important off the court, as it is on it.

"I know a lot of people probably pat him on the back, clap, call him ‘The King,’" said Kinsey. "But I am really proud of this guy. It was a huge honor, a huge blessing to say you played side-by-side with one of the greatest players to ever play this game."

LeBron's Lakers tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder will be at 10 p.m. Tuesday. He's currently 36 points away from Kareem's record 38,387 point.