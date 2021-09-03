How Rob Gronkowski is using blockchain for nutrition, sports medicine on demand

article

Athletes like Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski are using blockchain to step up their nutrition game.

The NFL star will break a sweat on Saturday in a livestreamed demo from Tampa , Florida, where his health data will be tracked in real time and recorded on the blockchain Beyond Protocol, an unhackable service that will store the athlete’s biometric data and match it with optimal nutrition and supplements.

A personalized food order, vitamins and supplements tailored to Gronkowski’s exact nutrition needs will then be ordered via third-party delivery service DoorDash, Beyond Protocol announced Friday, in what it’s calling the first blockchain transaction of patient health information.

The idea is for athletes to have their biometric data uploaded and stored in a secure blockchain where they can sign off to have it released to top physicians and researchers for advancements in sports medicine and potentially prevent sports injuries, a rep for Beyond Protocol told FOX Business.

"These types of events show just how our blockchain technology will continue to disrupt and improve virtually all industries. We're grateful to have Rob as a partner for this exciting new use-case," Jonathan Manzi, CEO of Beyond Protocol, said in a statement Friday.

Gronkowski, meanwhile, has been an active player in the NFT craze. In March, he teamed up with the nonfungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace OpenSea as the first pro athlete to release digital trading cards featuring his four Super Bowl championship moments with his digital signature, though the cards won’t offer logos or names of the teams he played for during his career.

Gronkowski launched GronkNFT.com with the virtual cards up for auction.

A rep for Gronkowski did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

