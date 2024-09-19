Jake Guentzel not replacing Steven Stamkos, but Lightning hopes he adds spark

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

It's another fresh start for Jake Guentzel. He's wearing his third different NHL sweater this year.

After spending eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and a stop with the Carolina Hurricanes, Guentzel comes to the Tampa Bay Lightning as a player in need. He couldn't wait to hit the ice for the first time with his new team.

"It was good to kind of get going and obviously be out there with the guys and coaches and stuff like that," Guentzel told FOX 13 Sports. "Obviously, a good first day and excited for what's to come."

Guentzel found himself in the position of following a legend in Steven Stamkos. It's similar to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield had to do when Tom Brady retired, but the message coming from the Lightning is that there is no replacing Stamkos.

"Lets cut this off right away. No one is replacing Stammer. He's created his legacy here and what he's done. I think that's unfair to say. That's not what I trying [to do]," Guentzel said. "I'm just trying to play my game. Obviously, you respect him, and obviously he's a Hall of Fame player. It's hard to replace that, so I'm just trying to come in and do my job and just try to be the expected player I can be."

"I've just been on the ice for one practice," Jon Cooper said. "It was eye-opening to see how good he was and his hockey sense. Where he knew where to be, and he's playing with a couple good players and, quite frankly, it's hard to play with really good players at times. You can tell he's done that, and he's just fit right in."

Guentzel has scored 30-plus goals for the last four straight seasons, and he'll turn just 30 at the start of the NHL season. He has plenty of years ahead. While the Lightning are going to need that kind of production after losing Stamkos, don't look to draw any similarities to their games.

"Jake and Stammer are two completely different players," Ryan McDonagh said. "Obviously super high end, top players in this league, but they play a different style and so, for Jake, he just needs to do what he does. Continue to play the same way. Trying to compare someone who's a Hall of Fame goal scorer with that shot. That's not the way Jake plays and for him, he just has to be himself. It's our job to get him up to speed with how we want him to play. Get him used to living here in Tampa with him and his young family, and we'll make sure to do that so he can go out and play his game."

